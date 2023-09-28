Former Colorado fugitive sentenced for Las Vegas hotel standoff, ordered to pay restitution

Matthew John Ermond Mannix, a former fugitive from Colorado, was sentenced on Thursday to pay restitution of nearly $55,300 to Caesars Palace Hotel. "This is a mental health and a drug issue," Roger said."We all know he made a bad choice to use drugs.

" Guests evacuated a pool area as broken glass fell from a 21st-floor window and items including chairs and a desk crashed to building rooftops below. No serious injuries were reported.

A former Colorado fugitive has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Caesars Palace standoff in Las Vegas.guilty pleas on Aug. 17 to felony property destruction and misdemeanor negligence. Prosecutors agreed to drop more serious felony kidnapping and coercion charges. In Nevada, a kidnapping conviction can carry a sentence of life in prison.

The plea deal called for Mannix to be transferred to Colorado to serve his Nevada sentence at the same time as any prison time he receives on a probation violation in a kidnapping and domestic violence case in Jefferson County. headtopics.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Former Colorado fugitive sentenced to prison for spectacular Caesars Palace standoff in VegasA former fugitive from Colorado who pleaded guilty to causing a spectacular Las Vegas Strip hotel standoff that included furniture flying from a Caesars Palace window has been sentenced to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution and to serve up to four years of prison time

Former Colorado fugitive sentenced to prison for spectacular Caesars Palace standoff in VegasA former fugitive from Colorado who pleaded guilty to causing a spectacular Las Vegas Strip hotel standoff that included furniture flying from a Caesars Palace window has been sentenced to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution and to serve up to four years of prison time.

Dallas vs Las Vegas WNBA Box Score - Sep 26, 2023Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

Las Vegas Hospitality Workers Authorize Strike at Major ResortsUnions representing 60,000 workers across Nevada have been in talks with the resorts since April. The vote is a crucial step toward a walkout.

Las Vegas hospitality workers voted to authorize a strike against hotels and casinosWorkers calling for higher wages, better conditions and job security, especially since the end of the pandemic, have been increasingly willing to walk out on the job as employers face a greater need for workers.

Las Vegas and Its Big, Big AmbitionsThis shape-shifting desert city is in the middle of a reinvention that involves sports stadiums, Formula 1 and the Sphere: a 360-foot-tall, high-tech, traffic-stopping amphitheater clad in 1.2 million LED screens.

FUGITIVE CAUGHT 7 YEARS AFTER ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING UTAH MOM, DUMPING BODY IN COLORADO

"This is a mental health and a drug issue," Roger said."We all know he made a bad choice to use drugs."

Guests evacuated a pool area as broken glass fell from a 21st-floor window and items including chairs and a desk crashed to building rooftops below. No serious injuries were reported.

A former Colorado fugitive has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Caesars Palace standoff in Las Vegas.guilty pleas on Aug. 17

to felony property destruction and misdemeanor negligence. Prosecutors agreed to drop more serious felony kidnapping and coercion charges. In Nevada, a kidnapping conviction can carry a sentence of life in prison.

The plea deal called for Mannix to be transferred to Colorado to serve his Nevada sentence at the same time as any prison time he receives on a probation violation in a kidnapping and domestic violence case in Jefferson County.

Clark County District Court Judge Crystal Eller rejected prosecutor Max Anderson's request to sentence Mannix to up to five years in prison, saying the 19 months-to-four-years term she was imposing will allow Mannix to complete a prison substance abuse recovery program.It was not immediately clear whether Mannix will serve his sentence in Nevada or Colorado. Roger told reporters outside court that he expected Colorado authorities to take custody of his client to resolve the case against him in his home state.

Mannix has remained jailed in Las Vegas on $750,000 bail since his surrender to police at his hotel room door. A prosecutor told a judge the next day that Mannix had been convicted in Colorado of kidnapping in 2022 and property damage in 2012, and that multiple people had court orders of protection against him.incident at Caesars Palace

as a hostage standoff. Police said Mannix pulled the woman inside a room by force and claimed he had a gun. Investigators said in an arrest report that it appeared that Mannix and the woman had taken drugs for several days and were"experiencing drug-induced paranoia" during the standoff.

Roger said Thursday that the woman went willingly to the room with Mannix and that police witnessed the two having consensual sex during the standoff. The woman was not charged with a crime. Police said she gave police a folding knife after Mannix surrendered. No gun was found.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox