Former Colombian President Uribe Denounces Trial as Political Vengeance

Colombia 's influential former President Álvaro Uribe denounces trial in witness tampering case as political vengeance . Uribe insists there is no evidence against him. Prosecutors plan to charge Uribe with bribery of witnesses and procedural fraud , making him the first former president to face trial in Colombia . The case stems from allegations made a decade ago that Uribe was tied to a paramilitary group .

Uribe accuses the senator of slander and claims the trial is based on political presumptions and personal animosities

