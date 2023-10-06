Former Colombia President Uribe says witness tampering case to go to trial

Uribe and several allies have been investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries. The former president has always maintained his innocence."Clearly I read this with enormous concern.

The Superior Court of Bogota is set to announce its decision later on Friday as to whether the long, deeply polarized case - where Uribe's supporters allege persecution and his detractors celebrate it as a deserved downfall - will go to trial.

The attorney general's office asked in March 2021 for a hearing on potentially curtailing the investigation, after it found Uribe's conduct did not constitute a crime. The divisive former president, who could serve 12 years in prison if convicted, resigned his senate seat in 2020 after the Supreme Court ordered house arrest. headtopics.com

His resignation triggered the case's transfer to the attorney general's office and a judge lifted his house arrest after two months. The case stems from a 2012 allegation by Uribe, who accused leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda of orchestrating a plot to tie him to paramilitaries.

But in 2018 the Supreme Court said Cepeda had collected information from former fighters as part of his work and had not paid or pressured former paramilitaries. Instead the court said it was Uribe and his allies who pressured witnesses. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

'Deeply concerning': Former IEDC president criticizes his former agency for LEAP pipeline projectThe former president of IEDC is blasting the state agency for the proposal that would divert billions of gallons of water annually from under the Wabash River.

Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president skips Day 4 of trialThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

PolitiFact - Former President Donald Trump isn’t the commander in chief'Big news!' a recent Instagram post said. 'Trump is commander & chief.' The supposed evidence that former President

PolitiFact - Former President Donald Trump doesn’t control the military, but not everyone believes itAlthough Donald Trump is a former president and aspiring to a second term, he doesn’t control the U.S. military, as a re

Texas congressman to nominate former President Donald Trump to be next Speaker of the HouseFollowing a successful effort to oust Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, one Texas congressman said he intends to nominate former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House.