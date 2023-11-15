Former Collin College Professor's Claim of First Amendment Violation Rejected by Jury

A jury has rejected a former Collin College professor’s claim that the North Texas school violated his First Amendment rights by not renewing his contract after it expired at the end of the 2022 school year. History professor Michael Phillips claimed in a lawsuit filed last year that school leaders retaliated against him for speaking out against the McKinney community college's COVID-19 policies and his support to remove Confederate statues in Dallas.

But a jury, located in nearby conservative Grayson County, rejected that claim Monday, stating that Phillips did not prove beyond a preponderance of evidence that the school retaliated against him. The jury also found that Collin College President Neil Matkin would have reached the same conclusion not to renew Phillips’ contract even if the professor hadn’t spoken out publicly on those issues

