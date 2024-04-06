Former City Safety Director Raises Concerns about Officer Certification Testing

Former city safety director Steve Wilkinson addressed reporters regarding his firing and raised concerns about officer certification testing for firearms in the City of Circleville . Wilkinson, who served with the Columbus Division of Police for 30 years, witnessed inappropriate testing and claims his concerns were ignored.

