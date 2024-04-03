Former Chrysler CEO warns electric vehicle startups won't make it

With electric vehicle (EV) names like Tesla and Rivian recently announcing financial woes, the former CEO and chairman of Chrysler told a cautionary tale about the market’s future. "They're having one heck of a time. These startups are just not going to make it," Bob Nardelli, who was at the helm of Chrysler during the Great Recession, said Tuesday on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

" "This is just another issue, another debacle by this administration trying to create a revolution versus allowing an evolution," he continued. "You can't force it down consumers' throats." On the same day as Nardelli’s comments, Tesla stock started to slide on a big deliveries shortfall: The EV maker produced over 433,000 vehicles during the first three months of the year, down 12% from the prior quarter, and it delivered 387,000, down 20% from the prior quarter, the company reported. Analysts had expected the automaker to deliver over 400,000, according to estimates. BUYERS OF TESLA'S CHINESE RIVAL E.

