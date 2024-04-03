Former Chief of Staff for Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Private Security Company

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s former chief of staff, Richard Guidice, is going to work for a suburban private security company that employs current and former Chicago police and other law enforcement officers, the company announced a day after Guidice resigned. Blue Star Security announced on Tuesday that Guidice will join their team as director of business development.

Guidice stepped down as Johnson’s top deputy Monday following a City Hall career that stretched back to the administration of former Mayor Richard M. Daley

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff Rich Guidice to retireRich Guidice, the chief of staff for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, announced he will retire at the end of March.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff Rich Guidice announces retirementMayor Brandon Johnson's Chief of Staff Rich Guidice announced he will be retiring, the mayor's office said Thursday.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Rich Guidice stepping down as Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staffJohnson's office confirmed Guidice is leaving at the end of the month.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff Rich Guidice to retireRich Guidice, the chief of staff for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, announced he will retire at the end of March.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Chief of Staff retiringMayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff, Rich Guidice, is retiring.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints 1st Latina chief of staffChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his new chief of staff Tuesday, after longtime city employee Rich Guidice's retirement.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »