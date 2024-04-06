Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Lead Investigation into Retaliation and Sexual Assault Allegations in Dolton

Four Dolton trustees voted to appoint former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to lead an independent investigation into retaliation and sexual assault allegations stemming from a complaint filed by a former female employee. The employee alleged retaliation, sexual harassment , and discrimination after raising concerns about a non-consensual sexual encounter with an unnamed village trustee during a trip to Las Vegas .

A Dolton police officer also filed a complaint stating that he faced retaliatory actions for coming forward with what he witnessed. The investigation is already being conducted by the Illinois Department of Human Rights

