Former Capitol rioter speaks out about his experience

When Adam Johnson first heard the media describe him as an 'insurrectionist,' he wasn't sure he understood the correct meaning of the word. After Googling it, he said to himself: 'Oh. That's bad.' This was shortly after he entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and was photographed with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern, thus becoming one of the poster children for an event some have likened to Pearl Harbor or the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Johnson has spent a few years being publicly contrite about his participation in the siege on the Capitol and cooperating with authorities, but not speaking much to the mainstream media that has largely dubbed him an insurrectionist who disrupted the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. Eighteen months removed from prison, Johnson speaks of an 'obligation' to talk about the nonviolent defendants who are still incarcerated, or back home with their lives in tatters

