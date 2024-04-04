Former Bush adviser Karl Rove calls for prosecution of Capitol attackers

MSNBC host Ari Melber aired a video Wednesday on “The Beat” of an interview with former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove at the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival. Rove said, “If they were smart, they’d take the January 6th and go hard at it. And they would say, ‘He wants to pardon these people who attacked our Capitol.’ I worked in that building as a young man. To me, the Congress of the United States is one of the great examples of the strength of our democracy and a jewel of the Constitution.

” He continued, “And what those people did when they violently attacked the Capitol, in order to stop a constitutionally-mandated meeting of the Congress to accept the results of the Electoral College, is a stain on our history. And every one of those sons a bitches who did that, we oughta find them, try them, and send them to jail. And one of the critical mistakes made in this campaign is that Donald Trump has now said, ‘I’m going to pardon those people because they’re hostages.’ No, they’re no

