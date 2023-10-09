Former Brazil national team coach Tite takes over at Flamengo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazil coach Tite took over at Flamengo on Monday, signing a contract that will run until the end of 2024.

The Rio de Janeiro club said on its social media channels that Tite’s staff would include the assistant coaches who worked under him during the six years he was in charge of Brazil. The 62-year-old Tite, who has been out of work since Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final elimination by Croatia in December, will take control of his first match for Flamengo when it meets Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game on Oct. 19.

Flamengo fired coach Jorge Sampaoli on Sept. 28 after the Argentine failed to win a trophy for the club. He took over in April from Portuguese Vitor Pereira, who spent only three months in the job. Flamengo was eliminated by Paraguay’s Olimpia in the round-of-16 at the Copa Libertadores, lost the Brazilian Cup final to Sao Paulo and is currently fifth in the Brazilian championship with 44 points from 26 matches, 11 behind leader Botafogo. headtopics.com

Tite led Corinthians to a maiden Copa Libertadores title and a Club World Cup crown against Chelsea in 2012.

