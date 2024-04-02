Former Boston Red Sox President Larry Lucchino Dies at 78

Larry Lucchino, the former president of the Boston Red Sox who helped break the 'Curse of the Bambino,' has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78. The Red Sox posted about Lucchino’s death on X. 'The Red Sox & the sports world have lost a giant,' the team said. 'Larry was a visionary whose competitive spirit & strong will took sports franchises to new heights, particularly ours. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

COM 'He was a curse-breaker, ballpark-preserver & community champion. Thank you, Larry.' Lucchino was a D.C. lawyer and worked with the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles as the firm he worked at, Williams & Connolly, had an ownership stake in both of those teams. He served on the Redskins’ board of directors from 1979 to 1985 and was the president of the Baltimore Orioles from 1988 to 1993. After his time with the Orioles, Lucchino was the president and CEO of the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 200

