Former Bodyguard Claims Video Footage of Politicians and Princes in Diddy's House

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal claims that the rapper had politicians, princes, and preachers in his house for certain gatherings, and suggests that there may be video footage of these individuals engaging in salacious or illicit activities.

Deal also mentions that Lil Rod, another individual involved, stated in an affidavit that every room in Combs' house was taped and bugged.

Sean Diddy Combs Bodyguard Gene Deal Politicians Princes Preachers Video Footage Illicit Activities Lil Rod

