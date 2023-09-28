Former Belarusian operative acquitted in Swiss court over disappearances of Lukashenko opponents in 1990s

A former Belarusian security operative was acquitted of charges related to the disappearances of three political opponents of President Aleksander Lukashenko during the late 1990s In a northern Swiss court, a former Belarusian security operative has been acquitted of involvement in the enforced disappearances of three political opponents of President Aleksander Lukashenko during the late 1990s.

Judges in Rorschach, Switzerland, cited a lack of conclusive evidence linking the defendant, Yuri Harauski, a former member of the Belarusian military's SOBR unit, to the disappearances. The court ruled that Harauski's participation in the crimes could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.

A court in northern Switzerland on Thursday acquitted a former security Belarusian operative over the enforced disappearances of three of President Aleksander Lukashenko's political opponents in the late 1990s, said an advocacy group that spearheaded the case. headtopics.com

Judges in the northern town of Rorschach said they were not convinced that the defendant, Yuri Harauski, a former member of a Belarusian military unit known as SOBR, was involved in the disappearances.Geneva-based advocacy group

TRIAL International, the court ruled that Harauski's participation in the crimes could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.

"The families of the victims remain in a state of uncertainty about the exact circumstances of their loved ones’ disappearances," said the group.

TRIAL International, the International Federation of Human Rights and Viasna — a Belarusian rights group whose founder Ales Bialiatski was a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize — jointly spearheaded the case.

The three organizations"regret today’s verdict and will continue to support the victims in their quest for justice, including during the appeal process," TRIAL International said. The trial took place over two days last week.

Activists have said the trial marked a pivotal moment in

international justice that could trigger prosecutions abroad

of other Belarusian officials — including Lukashenko.

The court case was brought under a rarely applied legal principle known as universal jurisdiction, under which foreign courts can prosecute severe crimes that happened in other countries.

Yuri Harauski is pictured outside the court of St. Gallen, Switzerland, on Sept. 19, 2023.Harauski was tried over the enforced disappearances of Yuri Zakharenko, a former interior minister who was fired by Lukashenko in 1996; opposition leader Viktor Gonchar; and publisher Anatoly Krasovsky, the advocacy groups said.

Harauski lives in Switzerland, where he applied for asylum in 2018. He has made high-profile confessions about his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Lukashenko’s political opponents in 1999. The motives behind the confessions were not entirely clear.