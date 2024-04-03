Former Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael hospitalized

Recently selected Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael has been hospitalized at Silver Cross on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the family. "The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available," the spokesperson wrote in a statement on behalf of the family. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

from a prior hospital stay in late February. During his time in the hospital, it was discovered he had an Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and pneumonia. He was treated with antibiotics and responded well to the treatment. The family asked for prayers and support during that time, as Mongo indicated to his family he wanted to fight the battl

