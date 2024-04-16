Former Baseball Star Raises $3.4 Million for Senate Bid

The former baseball star turned Republican Senate candidate pulled $3.4 million in the most recent filing.

Garvey raised $3.4 million from mid-February through the end of March, and, as federal filings show, it cost him over $1 million to do it, between digital ads, direct mail, commission costs and venue fees. The latest report showed Schiff bringing in $3.7 million over a six-week period that covered the weeks leading up to the primary and through March 31. He had $4.8 million in cash at the end of March.

