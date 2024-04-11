Former Bank of England member predicts Fed will cut rates before ECB

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates before the European Central Bank does, a former member of the Bank of England said, defying current market expectations . Market players are currently pricing in a 92.8% chance that the ECB will cut rates in June from the historically high level of 4%, according to LSEG data.

"I suspect that the Fed will be the first to really put a cut in," DeAnne Julius, a founding member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, told CNBC on Tuesday. Investors are closely monitoring central bank moves on the back of a considerable reduction in inflation across major economies. The expectation of reduced rates has boosted equity markets since late 2023.Market players are currently pricing in a 92.8% chance that the ECB will cut rates in June from the historically high level of 4%, according to LSEG data. The same database shows only a 53.5% chance of a cut by the Federal Reserve at their June meeting. Julius explained her forecast was based on the Fed's dual mandate, which looks at both inflation and employment in the U.S. economy. The latest job figures pointed to a buoyant U.S. labor market, and inflation has also dropped though it is still above the Fed's 2% target."I think things move a little faster in the U.S., quite frankly. The labour market adjusts more quickly," she sai

Bank Of England Federal Reserve European Central Bank Interest Rates Market Expectations Inflation Employment Monetary Policy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bernanke Review: How the former Fed boss could shake up the Bank of EnglandThe Bank of England will on Friday publish a long-awaited review by former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke that could lead to significant changes in its…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Bank of England holds rates but says ‘moving in the right direction' for cutsThe Bank of England on Thursday held interest rates steady at 5.25%, but hinted at cuts on the horizon as inflation falls faster than expected.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Bank of England holds rates but offers dovish signal on cutsThe Bank of England on Thursday held interest rates steady at 5.25%, but hinted at cuts on the horizon as inflation falls faster than expected.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25%The Bank of England on Thursday held interest rates steady at 5.25%, but hinted at cuts on the horizon as inflation falls faster than expected.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Bank of England set to leave interest rates unchanged despite easing inflationThe Bank of England (BoE) is set to hold its policy rate for a fifth meeting in a row on Thursday amidst some recent pick-up in speculation over interest rate cuts by the central bank.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »