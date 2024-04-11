Former Bank of England member predicts Fed will cut rates before ECB

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates before the European Central Bank does, a former member of the Bank of England said, defying current market expectations . Market players are currently pricing in a 92.8% chance that the ECB will cut rates in June from the historically high level of 4%, according to LSEG data.
"I suspect that the Fed will be the first to really put a cut in," DeAnne Julius, a founding member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, told CNBC on Tuesday. Investors are closely monitoring central bank moves on the back of a considerable reduction in inflation across major economies. The expectation of reduced rates has boosted equity markets since late 2023.Market players are currently pricing in a 92.8% chance that the ECB will cut rates in June from the historically high level of 4%, according to LSEG data. The same database shows only a 53.5% chance of a cut by the Federal Reserve at their June meeting. Julius explained her forecast was based on the Fed's dual mandate, which looks at both inflation and employment in the U.S. economy. The latest job figures pointed to a buoyant U.S. labor market, and inflation has also dropped though it is still above the Fed's 2% target."I think things move a little faster in the U.S., quite frankly. The labour market adjusts more quickly," she sai
Bank Of England Federal Reserve European Central Bank Interest Rates Market Expectations Inflation Employment Monetary Policy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »