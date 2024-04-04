Former Austin officer with no active-shooter training cleared Uvalde police of wrongdoing

The City of Uvalde reportedly paid former Austin officer Jesse Prado $100,000 for a controversial report in which he cleared local police of wrongdoing. The Austin investigator who delivered a controversial report clearing Uvalde law enforcement personnel of wrongdoing in their handling of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting had no training in responding to active shooter situations.

Although Jess Prado, a consultant the City of Uvalde hired to handle an investigation of the shooting response, served on the Austin Police Department for more than 20 years, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show he had no active-shooter training, according to the TV station. “Gosh, what were the qualifications? He came recommended as an investigator that did this kind of work. And we did a little looking into his background that’s what we got,” Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza told KSAT when asked about Prado's qualification

