Former Assistant Principal Charged with Child Abuse in School Shooting Case

The former assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News , Virginia , where a 6-year-old Ebony Parker is charged with eight counts of felony child abuse with disregard for life for the shooting, which left first grade teacher Abby Zwerner with life-threatening injuries. Parker resigned from her position shortly after the shooting and has not made any public comments on it since. Parker was indicted in March, but the documents were unsealed Tuesday.

Parker was released from jail on bond Wednesday morning at 2:36 a.m., according to the Newport News Sherriff's Office. Newport News Public Schools for $40 million, accusing administrators of negligence that allegedly allowed the shooting to take place. Zwerner's lawyers pointed to the charges against Parker as another sign of the school district's failings. 'These charges are very serious and underscore the failure of the school district to act to prevent the tragic shooting of Abby Zwerner,' attorneys Diane Toscano, Kevin Biniazan and Jeffrey Breit said in a statement. 'The school board continues to deny their responsibility to Abby, and this indictment is just another brick in the wall of mounting failures and gross negligence in their case.' that the 6-year-old might be carrying a gun, telling them he 'has small pockets,' suggesting he wouldn't be able to conceal a weapon, according to the lawsui

