Howard Wayne, a former Assembly member, passed away on his 75th birthday. Wayne's landmark achievement was the approval of Assembly Bill 411, which standardized ocean water-quality testing in California. Despite his short legislative tenure, Wayne was a respected figure in policy and political circles.

