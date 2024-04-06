Former Alaska pastor arrested in Texas on child sexual battery charges

Monte Lavelle Chitty , a former pastor and village public safety officer in Alaska , was arrested in Texas after evading authorities. He was charged with sexual battery of a child, lewd behavior , and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Chitty had recently moved to Florida and was the pastor of a small Baptist church.

