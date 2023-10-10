Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to voter fraud charge for using fake address to run for office

A former Alabama lawmaker on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a voter fraud charge that he rented a closet-sized space in a home to fraudulently run for office in a district where he did not live. Former state Rep. David Cole, a Republican from Huntsville, pleaded to a charge of voting in an authorized location. A judge sentenced Cole to serve 60 days at the Madison County Jail.

Cole signed the lease for the space two days after a redistricting plan was enacted that placed the home where Cole had lived since 2014 in another House district. Cole provided an altered version of the lease — which specified he was renting a house and not a smaller space — when media questions arose about his residency, prosecutors wrote in the plea agreement.

Read more:

sdut »

Former Alabama lawmaker to serve 60 days in jail in voter fraud caseGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

State NFL roundup: Former Alabama prep QB scores his first TD to lift BengalsGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

Harriott II Riverboat co-captain and passenger reunite for a birthday celebration two months after the Montgomery Brawl - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama

Dadeville shooting victim Cara Johns selected to be on Tallassee High School's Homecoming Court - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama

Fallen Birmingham firefighter one of 13 names added to Alabama Firefighter MemorialThirteen firefighters were added to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial on the ground of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa.

Montgomery firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Cloverdale - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama