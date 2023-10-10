Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to voter fraud charge for using fake address to run for office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a voter fraud charge that he rented a closet-sized space in a home to fraudulently run for office in a

Former state Rep. David Cole, a Republican from Huntsville, pleaded to a charge of voting in an authorized location. A judge sentenced Cole to serve 60 days at the Madison County Jail. The remainder of a three-year sentence was suspended and Cole will be placed on probation for that time, according to the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Circuit Judge D. Alan Mann ordered Cole to report to jail by Oct. 17 and pay $52,885 in restitution. Cole resigned from the Alabama House of Representatives in August after agreeing to plead guilty. Cole, who was elected in 2022, signed a lease in 2021 to pay $5 per month for a 5 by 5 foot (1.5 by 1.5 meter) space in a home in order to run for office in House District 10, according to a plea agreement. headtopics.com

Alabama law requires candidates to live in a legislative district for one year before they run for office. Cole signed the lease for the space two days after a redistricting plan was enacted that placed the home where Cole had lived since 2014 in another House district.

Cole signed another lease in 2022 for an apartment in District 10, but he continued to claim a property tax break from the county by saying he resided at his house, according to the plea agreement. The guilty plea comes after accusations surfaced that he did not live in the district in which he was elected. headtopics.com

Elijah Boyd, the Libertarian candidate in the district, had filed an election challenge in civil court, arguing that Cole did not live in District 10 and was not eligible to represent the district., a Democrat from Fairfield, resigned in May. Plump pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. State Rep.

