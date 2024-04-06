Former Air National Guardsman Accused of Joining Russian Army in Ukraine

A former Air National Guardsman facing child pornography charges defected and joined the Russian army in its war against Ukraine , the Rhode Island attorney general's office alleges. Wilmer Puello-Mota, 28, a former security forces technical sergeant with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, allegedly fled the country following charges of possession of child pornography . 'We are aware Mr.

Puello-Mota left the country in response to civil criminal charges filed against him,' Don Veitch, a spokesperson for the 104th Fighter Wing in Massachusetts, told Military.com, emphasizing that the charges are 'very serious.' The charges prompted Puello-Mota's removal from the National Guard in October 2022. RUSSIAN MILITARY RECRUITMENT NUMBERS SPIKE FOLLOWING MOSCOW CONCERT HALL ATTACK 'Criminal activity is not compatible with our values as an organization and will not be tolerated in our ranks,' Veitch sai

