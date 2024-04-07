Former Acting DNI Grenell: US Must Support Israel if Imminent Iranian Strike

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that if intelligence reports of an imminent Iran ian strike against Israel are correct, "the United States better be prepared to support Israel and do something before there's an attack." Iran alleged that on Monday, Israel attacked the Iran ian consulate in Syria, killing Iran ian Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahed and six other members of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Grenell noted that because Russia controls much of Syria and has worked closely with the Israelis in the past, he believes Israel alerted Russia of its plans prior to the attack on Syria. "I don't believe that the Israelis did this blindly," Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight"

Ric Grenell National Intelligence Israel Iran Syrian Consulate Russia Attack Support Strike

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Support Israel Before Iran AttacksFormer Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that if intelligence reports of an imminent Iranian strike against Israel are correct, 'the United States better be prepared to support Israel and do something before there's an attack.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Israel announces thwarting of massive Iranian operation to smuggle weapons to PalestiniansIsraeli forces thwarted the delivery of a massive weapons cache that Iran was attempting to smuggle to terrorists in the West Bank, a statement said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Top Iranian official calls for Israel to be kicked out of UN women’s rights conferenceA top Iranian official on Monday called for Israel to be kicked out of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women for its ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Iranian commander renews vow to avenge Syria strike attributed to Israel that killed 2 generalsA top military commander has renewed Iran’s promise to retaliate.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Iranian commander renews vow to avenge Syria strike attributed to Israel that killed 2 generalsA top military commander has renewed Iran’s promise to retaliate after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel. The attack destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered Saturday for the funeral of Gen.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »