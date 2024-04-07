Former Acting DNI Grenell: US Must Support Israel if Imminent Iranian Strike

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that if intelligence reports of an imminent Iran ian strike against Israel are correct, "the United States better be prepared to support Israel and do something before there's an attack." Iran alleged that on Monday, Israel attacked the Iran ian consulate in Syria, killing Iran ian Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahed and six other members of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Grenell noted that because Russia controls much of Syria and has worked closely with the Israelis in the past, he believes Israel alerted Russia of its plans prior to the attack on Syria. "I don't believe that the Israelis did this blindly," Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight"
Ric Grenell National Intelligence Israel Iran Syrian Consulate Russia Attack Support Strike
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Support Israel Before Iran AttacksFormer Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that if intelligence reports of an imminent Iranian strike against Israel are correct, 'the United States better be prepared to support Israel and do something before there's an attack.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »