These are all high-profile projects, but prequels often mark the last, desperate act of a dying franchise. Having exhausted all other creatively promising options, and/or having lost key stars or filmmakers to other projects, they have no choice but to turn back the clock, hire actors who sort of look like the stars of previous movies, and hope for the best.!) so many others have faded into obscurity. Of course, we here at ScreenCrush can’t let anything go.

In our personal lives, that is a huge problem. But professionally, it allows us to make articles like this about the world of forgotten movie prequels. So on the whole, it all sort of balances out. These 12 prequels — some decades old, a few released in just the last few years — all exist...ish. But they certainly didn’t break records at the box office, or do much more than extended the life of a fading movie franchise. Let’s hope for better from These prequels were made. Then they were forgotte

Prequels Movie Franchise Forgotten Box Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screencrushnews / 🏆 544. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12 Forgotten Movie PrequelsEmbark on a journey through the world of film prequels, from the buzz surrounding anticipated releases like to the legacy of past prequels.

Source: screencrushnews - 🏆 544. / 51 Read more »

Has The Right To Be Forgotten Been Forgotten?I've been writing about technology for most of my adult life, focusing mainly on legal and regulatory issues. I write for a wide range of publications: credits include the Times, Daily Telegraph and Financial Times newspapers, as well as BBC radio and numerous technology titles.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

The Forgotten Western War B-Movie That Launched Harrison Ford’s CareerMichael John Petty is a Senior Features Writer for Collider who loves to spend his days writing, in fellowship with his church, and enjoying everyday life with his wife and daughter.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

A Forgotten 2011 Spy Movie Was A Secret James Bond Audition For 1 Major 007 ContenderAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 MCU Mysteries Moon Knight Season 2 Can Solve If It HappensAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

8 Harsh Realities Of Rewatching The Legend Of Korra 10 Years After It EndedAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »