Forget an Agent! This Is How You Hire Bill Murray For Acting Roles

The Big Picture With apologies to Ray Parker Jr... "Need a quirky guy, for your next new film. Who you gonna call? Bill Murray!" Literally. See, if you want to talk to Bill Murray about gauging his interest in any potential movie project, there is no lawyer, nor is there an agent to go through. No, if you want Murray, you need one thing: an elusive 1-800 number.

Why Does Bill Murray Use a 1-800 Number? In the aforementioned interview with IndieWire, Bill Murray explains why he uses the 1-800 number in lieu of conventional means: "I had a house phone, and it would just ring and ring.

Bill Murray's long acting career suggests more than enough people are willing to face the same obstacles Melfi describes just to have him in their films. And sometimes, you just get lucky, as is the case with Joel Cohen, the director of Garfield. He was one of the fortunate ones to get that callback and sent in the script, which Murray agreed to do. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Forget The MacBook Pro, Apple Has Something Much BetterI am known for my strong views on mobile technology, online media, and the effect this has on the public conscious and existing businesses. I've been following this space for over ten years, working w

Agent Venom Cosplay Proves His Coolest Redesign Will Never DieNo matter how much Venom's path changes going forward, Flash Thompson's Agent Venom will always be one of the symbiote's most incredible iterations.

Braxton Berrios' four-word reaction to Alix Earle's steamy birthday tributeIt’s a birthday tribute Braxton Berrios surely won’t forget.

Theis powers South Dakota to 38-7 romp over Murray StateTravis Theis rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to power South Dakota to a 38-7 victory over Murray State. Theis carried 27 times for South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), scoring on a 25-yard second-quarter run to give the Coyotes a 21-7 lead at halftime. He added a 3-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the game. Charles Pierre Jr. carried 13 times for 80 yards with an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 10-yarder to cap the scoring in the fou

Autopay Is Making Us Worse at Managing Credit-Card BillsSet-it-and-forget-it approach can lead to paying more in interest charges

Pa. title agent misappropriated $5.6M of his clients’ funds, lawsuit saysGet Pennsylvania latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at PennLive.com.