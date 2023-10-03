Forex Today: US Dollar stretches higher on surging bond yields ahead of key data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 4:holds at multi-month highs above 107.00 and the 10-year US yield closes in on 4.9% in the European morning. ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data for September, alongside August Factory Orders, will be featured in thein the second half of the day.

During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced that if left the policy rate unchanged at 5.5% as expected.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0470 amid a US Dollar upside consolidation. The pair's rebound appears capped by firmer US Treasury bond yields, in the face of hawkish Fed bets. Traders look to ECB Lagarde's speech and EU data ahead of the US ADP jobs report. headtopics.com

GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow band below 1.2100 in the European morning on Wednesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. However, the divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an extension of the declining trend.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Forex Today: US Dollar shows its strength, RBA to keep rates unchangedThe key event in the Asian session will be the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. Later in the day, Switzerland will report consumer inflation, and in

Forex Today: US Dollar holds at multi-month highs ahead of mid-tier dataHere is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 3: Following a quiet start to the new week, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from surging US Treasury b

Forex Today: Yen wakes up as the Dollar remains robust, RBNZ nextDuring the Asian session, the key event will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision. Throughout the day, the final Service PMIs w

Forex Today: Eyes on US PMI data and Fedspeak following a quiet opening to Q4Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 2: Financial markets held steady during the Asian trading hours on Monday amid thin trading condition

Employee shoots co-worker at Beech Grove Family Dollar/Dollar TreePolice took a 21-year-old into custody Monday after he shot his co-worker in the leg.

Canadian Dollar receding for Monday as US Dollar climbs, Oil slipsThe Canadian Dollar (CAD) has fallen 0.70% against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday trading as broader market risk appetite turns south and jittery inves