Forex Today: US Dollar holds at multi-month highs ahead of mid-tier data

Following a quiet start to the new week, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from surging US Treasury bond yields in the American session on Monday. The US Dollar Index touched its highest level since November above 107.00 and went into a consolidation phase early Tuesday. Later in the session, August JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the economic docket. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield climbed to a multi-year-high above 4.7% on Monday.

Wall Street's main indexes opened in positive territory but closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.22% and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.83% on a daily basis. In the European morning, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.

During the Asian trading hours, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.1% as expected. In the policy statement, the RBA repeated that some further tightening of the monetary policy may be required. AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure following the RBA's inaction and declined toward 0.6300, touching its lowest level in nearly a year in the process. EUR/USD fell to a new 2023-low below 1.0460 in the Asian session on Tuesday before staging a modest rebound toward 1.0500. Gold price suffered heavy losses on Monday and continued to push lower early Tuesday. After falling to a new multi-month low below $1,820, XAU/USD staged a technical correction and recovered toward $1,830 by the European morning. USD/JPY turned sideways slightly below the critical 150.00 level during the Asian trading hours as investors moved to the sidelines on growing expectations of an intervention in the foreign exchange market. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that they stand ready to respond to movements in exchange markets but refrained from commenting on currency intervention.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD rose toward 1.0500 in the European morning on Monday but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher as investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.Following a short-lasting recovery attempt to the 1.2100 area in the European morning on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2050. Rising US bond yields continue to support the USD as traders await the US JOLTS Job Openings data.Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday recovery from multi-month low

Gold price (XAU/USD) has been trending lower over the past two weeks or so in the wake of the Fed signal that sticky inflation was likely to attract at least one more rate hike in 2023.

Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend

Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to remain broadly unchanged in August

JOLTS report will be watched closely by Federal Reserve officials ahead of September jobs data. Job openings are forecast to hold steady at around 8.8 million on the last business day of August.