Forex Today: Mixed action in markets as focus stays on geopolitics

e Israel-Hamas conflict. The US Dollar (USD) Index clings to small recovery gains slightly above 106.00 following Monday's pullback, while US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged in the early European session.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield opened sharply lower below 4.7% following a three-day weekend. In a statement releasedon Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces said that a dozens of fighter jets attacked more than 200 targets in Gaza overnight.

Forex Today: Safe-haven flows dominate as geopolitical tensions escalate on Israel-Hamas conflictHere is what you need to know on Monday, October 9: Investors seek refuge to start the week as geopolitical tensions escalate after Israel formally de

Forex Today: US Dollar weakens despite Middle East concernsEyes remain on the Middle East. During the Asian session, the Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence Index and the NAB Business Conditions survey are

Bank of Israel to sell $30 billion of forex to moderate shekel's volatilityBank of Israel to sell $30 billion of forex to moderate shekel's volatility