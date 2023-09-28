Forex Today: Focus shifts to German inflation data, US GDP revision

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 28: The US Dollar (USD) continued to outperform its rivals mid-week and the USD Index touched a f The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row.

For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).EUR/USD

dropped to below 1.0500 for the first time since early January and was last seen consolidating its weekly losses near that level. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Germany is to rise 4.6% in September, down sharply from 6.4% in August. Ahead of this data, Eurostat will release consumer and business sentiment data for September. extended its slide and came within a touching distance of 1.2100 on Wednesday. In the European morning, the pair fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.2150.continued to climb higher on Wednesday but lost its traction before testing 150.00 as investors moved to the sidelines amid growing risk of a Bank of Japan intervention. In the European morning, the pair holds steady below 149.50.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

NZD/USD extends its downside below 0.5950 amid USD demand, focus on US dataThe NZD/USD pair trades in negative territory for two straight days during the Asian session on Wednesday. The uptick in the pair is bolstered by the

Forex Today: Risk aversion fuels Dollar's rally, inflations data on focusDuring the Asian session, Australia will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index, and Japan the Leading Economic Index. The Bank of Japan will publis

GBP/USD trips down below 1.2200 on risk-aversion, strong USDThe British Pound (GBP) still trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) slumps below the 1.2200 psychological level, with sellers setting th

USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks 5-day Range Despite Resumption of WTI RallyThe Loonie struggled today after a period of consolidation as a rampant US Dollar and rising US Yields saw USDCAD make a run for recent highs. The start of the next leg higher?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1,900 amid the USD demandGold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers around $1,902 during the early European session on Wednesday. Precious Metal faces some selling pressure du

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal PointUSD/CAD try push higher but crude oil prices are limiting USD upside.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).EUR/USD

dropped to below 1.0500 for the first time since early January and was last seen consolidating its weekly losses near that level. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Germany is

to rise 4.6% in September, down sharply from 6.4% in August. Ahead of this data, Eurostat will release consumer and business sentiment data for September. extended its slide and came within a touching distance of 1.2100 on Wednesday. In the European morning, the pair fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.2150.continued to climb higher on Wednesday but lost its traction before testing 150.00 as investors moved to the sidelines amid growing risk of a Bank of Japan intervention. In the European morning, the pair holds steady below 149.50. Once again, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that they won't rule out any steps to respond if there's any excessiveGold

price suffered heavy losses amid surging US Treasury yields. XAU/USD fell below $1,880 for the first time since March in the second half of the week and was last seen consolidating its losses at around mid-$1,870s.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.