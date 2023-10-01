Forex Today: Eyes on US PMI data and Fedspeak following a quiet opening to Q4

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 2:

ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US factory sector set to extend contraction into September.

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus.

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 2:

Financial markets held steady during the Asian trading hours on Monday amid thin trading conditions, with stork markets in China, Hong Kong and India remaining closed for holidays. In the second half of the day, September ISM Manufacturing PMI survey will be featured in the US economic docket. Market participants will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials, including

ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US factory sector set to extend contraction into September.

Over the weekend, US Congress passed a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown. With this agreement, the previous budget will be extended for 45 days and government will be funded through November 17. Reflecting the positive impact of this development on risk mood, US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European morning. Meanwhile, theIndex consolidates the previous week's gains at around 106.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates at around 4.6%.The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).The data from China showed early Sunday that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.6 in September from 51 in August. Additionally, the Services PMI fell to 50.2 from 51.8 in the same period.showed no immediate reaction to these figures due to the Labour Day holiday in Australia and was last seen fluctuating in a tight channel above 0.6400. In the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its policy decisions. Theclosed virtually unchanged on Friday but suffered large losses in the previous week. The pair managed to find a foothold at the beginning of the new week and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day above 1.2200.opened on a bullish note and advanced toward the critical 150.00 level in the Asian trading hours on Monday. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that they are watching currency moves cautiously. The pair retreated modestly but held above 149.50 by the European morning. Similarly, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said they were “closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency.”Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus.

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The USD is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

