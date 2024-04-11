Forever Chemicals Found in Water Sources Across New Mexico

So-called forever chemicals have been found in water sources across New Mexico , according to recent studies by the U.S. Geological Survey and state environment officials . The federal agency detailed the findings Wednesday, the same day the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS , or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Used in everyday products from nonstick pans and firefighting foam to waterproof clothing, PFAS have been linked to cancer and other health problems in humans. They are known as forever chemicals because they don’t degrade in the environment and remain in the bloodstream. The research in New Mexico detected PFAS in all major rivers in the arid state, with the highest concentrations downstream of urban areas. USGS researchers looked more closely at water quality in the Rio Grande as it flows through Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, and found PFAS levels downstream that were about 10 times higher than at upstream locations. Dozens of samples also were taken from groundwater wells and surface water sites as part of an initial statewide survey between August 2020 and October 2021, with officials saying the majority of wells sampled did not turn up PFAS. The work began after contamination was discovered at military installation

