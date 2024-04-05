Foreign Humanitarian Workers Killed in Gaza

It’s a shame upon shame that it took the deaths of six foreigners in Gaza , humanitarian workers for the U.S.-based World Central Kitchen , to finally, maybe, shake President Biden to reconsider his acquiescence — his complicity — in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s apocalyptic war there.

By the time the convoy from chef José Andrés’ organization was annihilated by an Israeli drone strike Monday — killing three Brits, a Pole, an Australian and a Canadian American, along with a Palestinian driver — nearly 33,000 Gazans were dead after six months of Israel’s pummeling, two-thirds of them women and children. More than a million more Gazans, half the strip’s population, have been displaced. Most of those refugees have targets on their backs, crowded as they are around Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, which Netanyahu says is next in his sights despite Biden’s talk of “red lines.” There are two more casualties of Netanyahu’s wa

Gaza Humanitarian Workers World Central Kitchen President Biden Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel visa freeze on aid workers hampers humanitarian efforts in GazaVisa freeze has left 15 organizations without country directors in Israel, making what little work they can do even more difficult, according to the NGO's official.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Humanitarian Leaders Call for Arms Embargo Following Targeting of Aid Workers in GazaHuman rights and humanitarian leaders issued fresh calls for Israel’s backers to halt arms transfers following mounting global outrage over the targeting of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza, where the United Nations reports the largest number of aid worker casualties “ever in any conflict.”

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel killing World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza makes a mockery of humanitarian lawNayyera Haq is a broadcast journalist focusing on international security and diplomacy who previously served as a senior director at the White House, senior adviser at the State Department and spokesperson at the U.S. Treasury, where she advised the nation’s top leaders.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Israeli airstrikes kill seven humanitarian workers in GazaIsraeli airstrikes that killed seven humanitarian workers in Gaza have resonated worldwide, as friends and family mourn the losses of those delivering food to besieged Palestinians as part of the charity organization World Central Kitchen.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Seven Humanitarian Aid Workers Killed in Gaza StripSeven humanitarian aid workers were killed in the Gaza Strip as they returned from a mission. The World Central Kitchen (WCK) identified the victims and condemned the strike carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by aid workers in the region.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Scoop: UAE pauses Gaza aid route support after Israeli strike kills humanitarian workersThe UAE is the main funder of the organization's aid route that has been leading efforts to get food by sea to Gaza.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »