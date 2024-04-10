Foreign-born Population in the U.S. Grows Older and More Educated, Census Bureau Report Shows

The foreign-born population in the United States has grown older and more educated over the past twelve years, according to a report by the U.S. Census Bureau . In 2022, there were an estimated 46.2 million foreign-born individuals in the country, accounting for nearly 14% of the total population. Many states have experienced double-digit percentage increases in their foreign-born population s.

California, New Jersey, New York, and Florida have the highest proportions, with over 20% of their populations being foreign-born. On the other hand, West Virginia has the smallest rate at 1.8%. The composition of the foreign-born population has changed over time, with a decrease in individuals from Mexico and an increase in those from South America and Central America. The share of the Asian-born population has also decreased slightly, while the share of African-born individuals has increased. The report comes at a time when immigration is a major issue in the 2024 presidential race, as the Biden administration faces challenges in managing the influx of migrants at the Southwest border

