Foreign and domestic crises upend Biden 2020 campaign promise of return to stability

During the 2020 election, now-President Joe Biden positioned himself as a return to political normalcy following the unusual rise of former President Donald Trump and his less-than-predictable presidency. But now, various crises at home and abroad threaten to paint Biden's tenure as anything but normal.

On Saturday, Israel faced surprise attacks from Hamas terrorists, who breached the country's borders by land, air, and sea. Hundreds of Israeli civilians are dead, and thousands have been injured. Further, the armed terrorists captured civilians, taking them back to Gaza as hostages. The attack was the worst on Israel since the Yom Kippur War 50 years earlier.

The attack's unprecedented nature, which Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have remarked on, places his administration in a difficult position. Not only is Israel an important U.S. ally, with wide support in both political parties, but because of the promises made by Biden when he ran against Trump in 2020. headtopics.com

After Trump's presidency faced a pandemic due to the COVID-19 virus, which hadn't been seen within most lifetimes, as well as the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol was breached by rioters, Biden took the opportunity to brand his campaign as a return to normal life.

Between these events, Biden said during a campaign speech,"The common thread" is"an incumbent president who makes things worse, not better."However, he now faces his own unique and unprecedented challenges. headtopics.com

The surprise terror attack on Israel is not the only problem putting pressure on the administration as the 2024 presidential election inches closer. The southern border and immigration troubles have presented a persistent problem for the president, particularly as Democratic leaders nationwide begin to show signs of displeasure with Biden.

