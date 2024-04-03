Foreign Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Strikes Transported Out of Gaza

The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in Israeli strikes were transported out of Gaza and into Egypt for repatriation. The incident has sparked renewed criticism of Israel's conduct in the ongoing war with Hamas and highlighted the dangerous conditions aid workers face in delivering food to the besieged enclave.

The workers, including three British citizens, a Polish citizen, an Australian, and a Canadian American dual citizen, were employed by the World Central Kitchen, a charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés. The Palestinian driver who was also killed will be buried in Gaza

