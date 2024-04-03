Foreign aid workers killed in Israeli airstrikes transported out of Gaza

The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in Israeli airstrikes began the journey back to their home countries Wednesday as they were transported out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt, Palestinian officials said. The deadly strikes have renewed criticism of Israel’s conduct in the nearly six-month-old war with Hamas and highlighted the risks to aid workers as they try to deliver food to the besieged enclave. The U.N. says nearly a third of the Gaza population is on the brink of starvation.

The three British citizens, a Polish citizen, an Australian and a Canadian American dual citizen worked for World Central Kitchen, an international charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés. Their Palestinian driver was also killed, and his remains were handed over to his family for burial in Gaza. The other bodies were driven into Egypt through the Rafah crossing, according to the Palestinian Crossings Authority, which oversees border crossing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrestedSouth Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home. Her comments deepen the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the United Nations’ top court.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

South Africa's foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrestedSouth Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

South Africa's foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrestedSouth Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

South Africa's foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrestedSouth Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Israeli strike kills 4 foreign aid workers, driver after delivering food: Gaza officialsGaza medical officials said an apparent Israeli airstrike killed four international aid workers and their Palestinian driver.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills 4 foreign aid workers, driver after delivering foodAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed four international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity, founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, and a…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »