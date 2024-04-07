Forecasts for Total Solar Eclipse

Forecasts for the total solar eclipse still show it'll be a nail-biter for good viewing conditions in parts of the southern and central U.S., while much of the Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley the Northeast and New England have more optimistic forecasts for less cloud coverage .Based on the latest information, we're closely monitoring the Southern Plains states where computer modeling continues to show the threat of widespread cloud cover.

On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes. It will be the last time a total solar eclipse passes over a large part of the U.S. until 2044.To experience the full eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar glasses and to be located along the more than 100-mile-wide path during totality. A clear sky is also key to watching a total solar eclipse. TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE LIVE TRACKER: CLOUD FORECASTS FOR CITIES, STATES IN PATH OF TOTALITYThe FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map below, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big da

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Conditions Cloud Coverage Forecast Sky

