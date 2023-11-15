Ford Transit Connect: The Best Small Van on the Market

Picture a Transit van, and you’ll likely think of one of Ford’s large- or medium-sized models. But in fact, while it might not be the first van in the Transit family to spring to mind, the smaller Transit Connect is widely acknowledged to be one of the best small vans on the market today, with efficiency, safety and driver satisfaction helping it to stand out in a crowded market.

Its rivals includes the group of vans based on the The Transit Connect offers a very wide range of engine options, body styles and equipment levels, which makes it easy to tailor the Transit Connect to suit its buyers’ needs – not to mention its users’ desires. You can have the Transit in two body lengths – L1 or L2 – and each body length can be had with the option of a second row of three seats, in addition to the two front seats that come as standard. You can’t choose an electric powertrain, like you can in many of the Transit Connect’s rivals, and that will be a problem for buyers seeking an EV for urban work. However, there is a range of

United States Headlines Read more: WHATCAR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: Congestion Pricing: A Solution for Improving Public Transit AdoptionCongestion pricing is proposed as a solution to improve public transit adoption by charging drivers who contribute to traffic congestion. While public transit alone may not be enough to convince people to switch from private automobiles, congestion pricing can incentivize the use of public transportation during peak hours.

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »

CLEANTECHNİCA: Ford to Invest $281 Million in Plug-In Hybrid Ranger Production in South Africa Ford South Africa will invest $281 million to produce the new plug-in hybrid Ford Ranger pickup truck at its Pretoria plant. The vehicle will be exported to various markets and offers a driving range of over 45 kilometers.

Source: cleantechnica | Read more »

MOTORTREND: Ford Introduces Record Feedback Button for Real-Time Vehicle Issue Reporting Ford has introduced a Record Feedback button in its vehicles, allowing drivers to send direct messages to engineers about issues or suggestions for improvement. The button opens a microphone and captures vehicle data from software logs to help engineers identify and address problems quickly.

Source: MotorTrend | Read more »

WMAG: Sofia Coppola's Childhood Memories on Movie SetsIntroducing The Originals Issue starring Sofia Coppola, photographed by Steven Meisel. In conversation with W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, Coppola discusses family, fashion, and finding her latest muse.

Source: wmag | Read more »

POPSCİ: How to Use Your Phone as a HotspotLearn how to use your phone as a hotspot to connect your laptop or tablet to the internet when WiFi is not available.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

GOTHAMİST: MTA Official Urges Caution on Planned Train Line Between Brooklyn and QueensThe project aims to build a 14-mile light rail route and 19 new stations along existing freight tracks from Bay Ridge to Jackson Heights, filling in a major hole in the city’s transit network. More details:

Source: Gothamist | Read more »