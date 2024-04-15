Ford to Pay Dealers a Flat Fee for Selling Mustang GTD

The move could be an indication that Ford is hoping to discourage markups. At the same time, the car is getting an invoice price that matches MSRP. The company says that the same process was implemented with the Ford GT. A new report claims that Ford is going to pay its dealers a flat $15,000 fee every time they sell a Mustang GTD. The $300,000+ uber-Stang is sure to be a target for markups and this could be a response to that.

Part of that might be due to Ford charging dealers MSRP instead of giving them a discount or invoice price on the car. In addition, Ford tells dealers that it's aiming to create a convenient, seamless, and customized experience for both customers and dealerships. That sounds a lot like the Ford GT sales experience and according to the report, the automaker confirms that to dealers. If Ford is hoping to deter markups, $15k might not be enough to do it.

