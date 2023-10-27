Ford stock plunges 12% on news of wider EV losses

Ford Motor Co. shares closed down more than 12% Friday after the company withdrew its full-year forecast, citing "uncertainty" over its tentative deal with the United Auto Workers and broader losses in its electric vehicle division. The automaker reported a higher-than-expected $1.33 billion loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in its EV unit in its third-quarter earnings report Thursday, up from the $1.08 billion hit the segment took in the second quarter.

FORD, GM, MERCEDES COME CLEAN ON EV DEMAND WEAKNESS Ford posted revenue of $44 billion for the third quarter, an 11% boost, and reported a $1.2 billion profit. The company lost $827 million the same quarter a year ago. Ford warned of continued pressure on electric vehicles as customers balk at paying a premium for EVs over other models.

