Ford shares pop on UAW labor agreement; GM hit by fresh strike action

shares moved higher in pre-market trading after the carmaker reached a tentative labor agreement with the United Autoworkers Union that includes $8 billion in new manufacturing investment and a 30% pay increase for full-time employees.

Ford's agreement, which must be ratified by UAW members before taking effect, will see workers getting a $70,000 pay boost over the life of the new four and a half year contract, with higher wages for temporary workers and the elimination of pay tiers.

Ford will also include new battery and EV plants into the agreement, with investment commitments of around $8 billion.President Joe Biden called the Stellantis deal"a testament to the power of unions and collective bargaining to build strong middle-class jobs"The UAW added a plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee to the list of three facilities already hit by walkouts, after failing to reach an agreement in the wake of the Ford breakthrough. headtopics.com

Thew new action takes the level of GM's U.S. production affected by disruption past the 50% mark, leaving it vulnerable to higher costs linked to the dispute after warning earlier this month the strikes were costing it around $200 million a week.

Both Ford and GM pulled their full-year profit forecasts last week, citing the impact of the UAW strikes and the corresponding hit to labor costs an agreement is likely to incur. Ford also said the ongoing EV price war is eating into its overall profits, with the division posting a third quarter loss of $1.33 billion. headtopics.com

GM, meanwhile, scrapped its goal of making 400,000 electrified vehicles between 2022 and mid-2024, a target CEO Mary Barra was committed to as recently as July of this year.

