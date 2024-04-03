Ford's Hybrid Sales Surge in Q1 2024

Ford’s electric vehicles aren’t doing too bad despite a lot of gloom in the industry over a slowdown in EV sales growth. But hybrids are where the Blue Oval is really crushing it, posting its best quarter in its nearly 20 years of selling gas-electric hybrids. The automaker sold 38,421 hybrid vehicles in the first three months of 2024, representing an increase of 42 percent compared to Q1 in 2023.

Sales of the hybrid version of Ford's midsize Maverick pickup truck were up 77 percent over a year ago on sales of 19,660. And with new F-150 hybrids preparing to ship to dealers, Ford says that hybrid sales will continue to grow throughout the year. Overall, hybrids are having a bit of a renaissance

