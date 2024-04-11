Ford Recalls Small SUVs Due to Risk of Fuel Leaks and Fires

Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs due to the risk of gasoline leaks from fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, which could lead to fires. The recall remedy involves installing a tube to redirect gasoline away from hot surfaces and updating engine control software .

Ford has received reports of under-hood fires and warranty replacements of fuel injectors, but no crashes or injuries have been reported.

