Ford Recalls Small SUVs Due to Risk of Fires

Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs due to a risk of fires caused by gasoline leaks from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces . The recall includes certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022, all equipped with 1.5-liter engines . Ford will install a tube to redirect gasoline away from hot surfaces and update engine control software to detect pressure drop s in the fuel injection system.

The recall remedy does not involve repairing the fuel leaks. There have been reports of five under-hood fires and 14 warranty replacements of fuel injectors, but no crashes or injuries have been reported

Ford Recall Small Suvs Risk Of Fires Gasoline Leaks Fuel Injectors Hot Engine Surfaces Bronco Sport Escape 1.5-Liter Engines Safety Dealers Software Update Pressure Drop Fuel Injection System High-Pressure Fuel Pump Engine Power Temperature Notification Under-Hood Fires Warranty Replacements Crashes Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ford Recalls Small SUVs Due to Fire RiskFord is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs due to the risk of fires caused by fuel leaks. The recall includes certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022. Ford has reported five under-hood fires and 14 warranty replacements of fuel injectors, but no crashes or injuries. The remedy for the recall involves installing a tube to redirect gasoline away from hot surfaces and updating engine control software.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause firesThe recall covers certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022, all with 1.5-liter engines.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause fires, but remedy won't fix leaksFord is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. But the recall does not fix the fuel leaks. It covers certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022, all with 1.5-liter engines.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ford patents a split tailgate for SUVs | Car NewsA patent application filed by Ford shows the automaker is looking at developing a horizontally split tailgate or hatch for its SUVs. Auto123 has more.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

2024 Ford Maverick: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVsBig and tall isn't the only way to make a great pickup. Small, efficient, and affordable can be pretty great too.

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

Ford working on integrated loading ramp for SUVsThis patent for SUV loading ramps would help people better utilize their inherent cargo advantage.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »