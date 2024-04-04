Ford Postpones Launch of Next-Gen Electric Pickup Truck and SUV

Ford has postponed the launch of its next-gen electric pickup truck (originally planned for 2025) to 2026, and a three-row electric SUV (from 2025) to 2027. The automaker says it is prioritizing offering hybrid versions for all internal combustion engine vehicles in its lineup. CEO Jim Farley emphasized using capital wisely and bringing vehicles to market at the right time for profitability.
Ford is adjusting its electrification strategy and has announced today that it will postpone the release of two fully-electric vehicles. Instead, the company is focusing on introducing a hybrid version for every internal combustion vehicle in its lineup. As the No. 2 EV brand in the U.S. for the past two years, we are committed to scaling a profitable EV business, using capital wisely and bringing to market the right gas, hybrid and fully electric vehicles at the right time, said CEO Jim Farle
Ford Electric Pickup Truck Electric SUV Hybrid Vehicles Electrification Strategy CEO Jim Farley
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »
Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »
Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »