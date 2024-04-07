Ford Files Patent for Deployable Table in Center Console

A patent application from Ford published by the USPTO on March 14, 2022, reveals a new concept for tables that can be deployed from a vehicle's center console . The application describes a cover of the center console storage bin that can slide forward on tracks and pop up using specially designed hinges, creating a work surface between the front seats.

Ford has been exploring various reconfigurable interior features to enhance the functionality of their vehicles, including fold-down shifters and fold-flat seats. While these ideas are not guaranteed for production, the number of patent filings suggests Ford's serious interest in pursuing them. The center-console table concept described in this application is relatively simple and does not require major changes to other vehicle fixtures, increasing its chances of reaching production

Ford Patent Application Center Console Deployable Table Reconfigurable Interior Work Surface

