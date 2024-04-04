Ford Delays Release of Three-Row SUV and Electric Pickup

Ford has announced delays for its upcoming three-row SUV and next-generation electric pickup . The SUV, originally set to release in 2022, has been pushed back to 2027 to take advantage of emerging battery technology .

The electric pickup, codenamed 'T3,' will now be released in 2026 instead of late 2025. Ford is also focusing on hybrid vehicles and aims to offer hybrid powertrains across its entire Ford Blue lineup by 2030.

Ford Delay Three-Row SUV Electric Pickup Hybrid Vehicles Battery Technology

