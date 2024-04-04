Ford Delays Production of Two Electric Vehicle Models Due to Decreased Demand

Ford Motor Co. is pumping the brakes on the production of two forthcoming electric vehicle models as demand for EVs continues to wane. In a manufacturing update Thursday, Ford announced that it is pushing back the production launch of its planned three-row electric SUV at its assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, from 2025 to 2027.

The automaker said the two-year delay of its new SUV rollout "will allow for the consumer market for three-row EVs to further develop and enable Ford to take advantage of emerging battery technology." Ford also said it now expects customer deliveries of the all-new electric pickup truck it will manufacture at its Tennessee plant to begin in 2026 and "gradually ramp up production to assure quality," after saying last year that production of the truck would begin in late 2025. Ford lost about $

Ford Electric Vehicles Production Delay SUV Pickup Truck Decreased Demand

